Furman holds off Charleston Southern behind Wilson’s 3 TDs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19. Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left. Wilson was 7-of-15 passing for 109 yards with an interception and he carried it six times for 48 yards and two scores for Furman.

