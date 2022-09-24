Henderson’s 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3. Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jourdan Townsend scored on a 36-yard reception early in the third quarter and Pitts added a 7-yard TD grab with 1:46 left in the third to give the Blue Hens, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead. Hampton went 0 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with just 156 total yards.

