Hojgaard’s lead at French Open slips from 6 shots to 1

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard holds a slender one-shot lead from George Coetzee at the French Open after making a terrible start to his third round and ending with a 3-over 74. The Danish player was 15 under overnight with a six-shot lead on Frenchman Paul Barjon but slipped to 12 under. Coetzee was third overnight and the South African’s 3-under 68 puts him in contention at 11 under after Hojgaard’s early blunders. Hojgaard made a quintuple-bogey on the par-three second hole and a bogey on the next. It was far removed from Thursday’s first round when his 9-under 62 tied the course record.

