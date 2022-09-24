Kang helps South Korea wins 1st World Cup game in 12 years

SYDNEY (AP) — Leesuel Kang scored 37 points to help South Korea rout Bosnia and Herzegovina 99-66, giving the Asian country its first win in the women’s World Cup in 12 years. South Korea (1-2), which has played in 16 consecutive World Cups — tied with the U.S. for most — hadn’t won a game since 2010. That victory was by one point over Japan. Kang hit seven 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. In other games, the U.S. beat China 77-63 and Belgium topped Puerto Rico 68-65.

