Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats. It was Brent Venables’ first loss as a head coach, and it came against his alma mater. Kansas State also beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020. Dillon Gabriel passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns and Eric Gray ran for 114 yards for the Sooners.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.