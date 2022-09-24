Mayweather says Japanese fans will ‘see the old pretty boy’

TOKYO (AP) — The undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. says Japanese fans will be able to “see a glimpse of the old pretty boy” when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30, a mixed martial artist specialist who is making his boxing debut at the Saitama Super Arena north of Tokyo. There are no weight restrictions for the bout. “It’s all about having fun,” said Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record. His long-time Filipino rival Pacquiao said, “Asakura has something to prove tomorrow.”

