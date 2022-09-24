McNeese gets first win of season behind Durham, McMahon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — D’Angelo Durham and Deonta McMahon each had more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead McNeese to its first win of the season, a 32-17 victory over Division II-member Mississippi College. Durham carried the ball 14 times for 157 yards that included a 49-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive for McNeese (1-3). McMahon had 12 carries for 138 yards. DeAnte’ Smith-Moore threw a 21-touchdown pass to Veontai Williams that pulled Mississippi College to 18-14 midway through the third quarter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.