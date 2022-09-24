Memphis’ pick-6 parade sends Tigers past N. Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw two touchdowns, Brandon Thomas rushed for two scores, Memphis’ defense scored twice and the Tigers beat North Texas 44-34. The start of each quarter following halftime helped contribute to the Mean Green’s demise. Jaylon Allen returned an Austine Aune pass which bounced off the hands of his intended receiver, fielded it at the 37-yard line and raced down the right sideline for a 27-13 lead to start the third quarter. After drawing within 27-20, to start the fourth, Xavier Cullens intercepted Aune — again at the North Texas 37 — and raced to the end zone for a two-touchdown advantage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.