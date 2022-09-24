Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes — the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other the 98-yarder in the fourth — to help the Blue Raiders knock off Miami. Cunningham completed 15 of 24 passes for Middle Tennessee State. Key’Shawn Smith returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown for Miami, which turned the ball over on its first three possessions. MTSU was 0-20 against ranked opponents before Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.