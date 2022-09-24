Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diogo Dalot has helped Portugal take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic. Spain blew its lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in front of its disappointed fans in Zaragoza. Portugal moved two points ahead of Spain before the neighbors meet in Braga on Tuesday in a winner-take-all clash to see which advances to the tournament’s final four next June. Cristiano Ronaldo committed a penalty with a handball but Patrik Schick sent the spot kick onto the crossbar with the score 2-0 in first-half injury time.

