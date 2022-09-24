Navy gets first win with field goal in 2nd overtime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Davies, who came into the game without a field-goal attempt this season, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime and Navy beat East Carolina 23-20. The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again. Owen Daffer’s 37-yard attempt went wide left. Holton Ahlers, ECU’s fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the American Athletic Conference with 12,617, passing Cincinnati’s Desmond Rider at 12,418. The score was 3-3 headed into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns apiece.

