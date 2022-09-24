Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:23 PM

No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

KTVZ

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State, holding off the Golden Flashes 39-22. The 4-0 Bulldogs turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to 1-3 Kent State in what was easily their worst performance of the season. Was it bad enough to knock Georgia out of the top spot in the rankings? Check back Sunday. Bowers had another big game, scoring on runs of 75 and 2 yards.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content