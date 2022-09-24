Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona 49-31

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth. Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, 37 shy of Jahvid Best’s record 311 against Washington in 2008. Jayden de Laura threw two touchdowns passes for the Wildcats. Arizona lost its 12th straight conference road game.

