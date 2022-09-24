Pitsenberger powers Yale to 38-14 victory over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Joshua Pitsenberger caught a touchdown pass and ran for two short scores — all in the first half — and Yale breezed to a 38-14 victory over Cornell. Nolan Grooms passed to Pitsenberger for a 5-yard score to stake Yale (1-1) to an early lead in the Ivy League opener. Jameson Wang threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Nicholas Laboy to pull Cornell (1-1) even, but Pitsenberger ran it in from a yard out with 1:11 left in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. Grooms connected with Mason Tipton for a 17-yard touchdown and Pitsenberger scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to push Yale’s lead to 28-7 at halftime.

