Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:51 AM

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for game at New England

KTVZ

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of lingering ankle issues. The Ravens announced that Stanley would not make the trip with the team. He hasn’t played since the season opener in 2021. Stanley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and did not participate Friday. Patrick Mekari is now the likely starter at left tackle for a second straight week.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content