Rising throws two TDs, No. 13 Utah beats Arizona St 34-13
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Kincaid, and No. 13 Utah rolled past Arizona State 34-13. The Utes spoiled the debut of Arizona State’s Shaun Aguano, who was named the interim coach earlier this week after Herm Edwards was fired following last weekend’s loss to Eastern Michigan. Utah has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Florida. Arizona State has dropped three in a row.