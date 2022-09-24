Rising throws two TDs, No. 13 Utah beats Arizona St 34-13

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Kincaid, and No. 13 Utah rolled past Arizona State 34-13. The Utes spoiled the debut of Arizona State’s Shaun Aguano, who was named the interim coach earlier this week after Herm Edwards was fired following last weekend’s loss to Eastern Michigan. Utah has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Florida. Arizona State has dropped three in a row.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.