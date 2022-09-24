Rogers throws for 6 TDs, Mississippi St. rolls Bowling Green

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a 45-14 win over Bowling Green. After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach’s team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers. It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons. Caleb Ducking had seven catches for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

