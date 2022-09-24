Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:35 PM

Rogers throws for 6 TDs, Mississippi St. rolls Bowling Green

KTVZ

By ROBBIE FAULK

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a 45-14 win over Bowling Green.   After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach’s team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.   It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons.   Caleb Ducking had seven catches for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content