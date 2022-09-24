Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. Griffin Jax earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan. Reid Detmers gave up five runs — four earned — in four-plus innings for the Angels, who committed three errors.

