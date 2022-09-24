Skiing champion Svindal has surgery for testicular cancer

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The Norwegian says on Instagram that “tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly” and “already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good.” The 39-year-old Svindal retired from skiing after claiming a silver medal in his final race, the downhill at the world championships in Åre, Sweden, in February 2019. Svindal won the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games and the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and ended his career with four Olympic medals in all. He also claimed five golds and nine medals overall at the worlds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.