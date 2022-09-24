St. Francis (PA) uses fast start to sink Norfolk St.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another while Cole Doyle threw a scoring touchdown and St. Francis (PA) rattled Norfolk State 45-26. Sliwoski set the tone almost immediately when he threw a 26-yard dart to Dawson Snyder for his first-career touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead on the Red Flash’s opening drive. Sliwoski and Doyle split quarterback duties and the two combined to complete 20-of-29 passes for 290 yards. Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns for Norfolk St.

