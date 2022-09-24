Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime to give Texas Tech a wild 37-34 victory over No. 22 Texas. The Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime. Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Wolff gave Texas Tech a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds remaining, but the Longhorns quickly moved to a tying kick.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.