Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:39 PM

Travis leads Florida St. to rout of Boston College

KTVZ

BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis completed 16 of 26 passes for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown as Florida State dominated Boston College 44-14. The Seminoles have opened 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Trey Benson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and he added a pair of touchdown runs (36 and 15). BC scored its first points late in the third quarter, when Phil Jurkovec connected with Alex Broome on a 5-yard TD reception.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content