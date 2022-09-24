Travis leads Florida St. to rout of Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis completed 16 of 26 passes for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown as Florida State dominated Boston College 44-14. The Seminoles have opened 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Trey Benson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and he added a pair of touchdown runs (36 and 15). BC scored its first points late in the third quarter, when Phil Jurkovec connected with Alex Broome on a 5-yard TD reception.

