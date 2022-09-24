Tuten scores 3 TDs to help NC A&T beat SC State 41-27
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added a 15-yard TD reception to help N.C. A&T beat South Carolina State 41-27. N.C. A&T, which has won seven consecutive games against the Bulldog, snapped a four-game losing streak overall, dating to last season, and avoided their first five-game skid since 2010. Jalen Fowler completed 8 of 14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for the Aggies (1-3). Corey Fields Jr. completed 26 of 49 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for S.C. State. The Bulldogs finished with 12 yards rushing on 22 carries.