Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State’s Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game. Georgia Southern was forced to punt on its next possession, but Anthony Beck II’s punt pinned the Cardinals at their own 8-yard line. The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and they got the ball back on the Ball State 43-yard line. Six plays later Vantrease hit JJay Mcafee for a 7-yard touchdown and a 27-23 lead with 7:04 left. Ball State (1-3) was forced to punt and Vantrease threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Amare Jones to finish off a 10-play 86-yard drive and close out the win.

