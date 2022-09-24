Vargas hits 1st homer, Dodgers bounce back to beat Cards 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit his first big league home run, Clayton Kershaw won his third straight start and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back with a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Will Smith and Trayce Thompson also went deep for the NL West champion Dodgers, who had dropped three of four — including an 11-0 rout by the Cardinals on Friday night. St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols went 1 for 4, a night after becoming the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs. Nolan Arenado had a solo shot for the Cardinals but their NL Central lead dropped to 6 1/2 games over Milwaukee, which cruised to a 10-2 victory in Cincinnati.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.