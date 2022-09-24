White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. The team says La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week.” Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. The White Sox also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list with sprained left wrist.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.