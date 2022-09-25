Alonso, Scherzer lead Mets over A’s 13-4, hold division lead
By CAMERON SALERNO
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and the New York Mets routed the Oakland Athletics 13-4 to hold their NL East lead. The Mets remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta. New York has won eight of 10, and plays the Braves on the road next weekend in a three-game series. Scherzer excelled a day after co-ace Jacob deGrom floundered. Scherzer allowed one run and four hits. Alonso had four hits, including his 39th home run. He homered for the second straight day. The A’s set a franchise record with their 51st loss of the season at the Coliseum and have three home games remaining. Oakland lost 50 games at home in 1979.