Bears RB Montgomery, WR Pringle depart with injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle have departed the team’s game against Houston because of injuries. Both players got hurt in the first quarter, and the Bears say their return is doubtful. Montgomery’s right leg got twisted under him while he was blocking on a pass play. He walked off under his own power, and the team says he has an ankle/knee injury. It is unclear how Pringle got hurt. The team says he has a calf injury.

