Bec Allen gets hurt as Australia beat Serbia 69-54

SYDNEY (AP) — Bec Allen was instrumental in Australia’s 69-54 win over Serbia scoring 16 points in the World Cup. But her status for the rest of the tournament is in question after injuring her midsection in the fourth quarter. Allen was diving for a loose ball in front of the Australia bench when she took a knee to her midsection. She was down on the court for a few minutes before she was helped off by team trainers. She was later taken in a wheelchair to the back with about 20 seconds left in the game. Australia (2-1) avenged a loss to Serbia earlier in the year in the World Cup qualifier. Yvonne Anderson scored 16 points to lead Serbia (1-2).

