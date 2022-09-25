Bucks’ Middleton likely to miss beginning of the season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton says he probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer. Middleton said he should be ready “hopefully soon after that.” Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. The Bucks also expect to open the season without veteran free-agent acquisition Joe Ingles as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. General manager Jon Horst said Ingles could return as early as December but more realistically would make his Bucks debut in January.

