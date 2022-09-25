Cardinals unable to dig out of hole in 20-12 loss to Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals had a game plan they hoped would end their extended misery against the Los Angeles Rams. Another sputtering start and an inefficient offense caused them to rip it up before the first quarter had even ended. The Cardinals fell into an early hole for the third straight game and failed to score a touchdown in a 20-12 loss, their seventh straight at home to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Arizona has lost 11 of its last 12 games to the Rams, including a playoff game last season.

