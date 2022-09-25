Commanders’ Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz lost a fumble and was sacked nine times in a brutal performance against the team that drafted him. His Washington Commanders fell to 1-2 this season with a 24-8 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz had just 24 yards passing in the first half of his first career game against Philadelphia. The second pick in the 2016 draft on his third team in as many years held onto the ball too long on at least a couple of the sacks. Wentz had thrown for seven touchdowns over his first two starts for Washington.

