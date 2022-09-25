Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses

PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts. The unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 by a commanding six points. Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation. It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on Nov. 20.

