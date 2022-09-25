Skip to Content
Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain, because of a strained left groin strain. He’s the latest in the Americans’ long injured list. The U.S. Soccer Federation says Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Also hurt are Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Christian Pulisic’s status for Tuesday’s match is unclear.

