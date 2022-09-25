Delapierre steers France to 1st SailGP win in Cádiz regatta

Quentin Delapierre skippered Team France to its first SailGP victory by holding off Team USA’s Jimmy Spithill by three seconds in the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz. The victory moved the French into third place in the season standings after six of 11 regattas in the third season of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. Two-time defending SailGP champion Team Australia finished third in the podium race and continues to lead Team New Zealand by four points in the season standings, with France now five points back in third in the nine-boat fleet.

