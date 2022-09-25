Final day of the Presidents Cup at a glance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans still own the Presidents Cup. They did enough right in singles to win the session and retain the golf trophy. The final score was 17 1/2 to 12 1/2. That makes it nine straight victories for a strong American team. The star of the match was Jordan Spieth. He won his singles match to go 5-0 for the week. Only five others have done that in the Presidents Cup. The top rookie was Max Homa. He won all four of his matches in his Presidents Cup debut. The next Presidents Cup is at Royal Montreal in 2024.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.