Flesch wins PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. Flesch birdied the first four holes and five on the front nine in a strong start, then stalled on the back. But he got the only birdie he needed on the par-5 finishing hole for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski. Flesch closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-round total of 11-under 205 and earned $330,000. The 55-year-old won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May.

