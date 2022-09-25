Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It’s Cleveland’s first division title since 2018 and it came in the team’s first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.

