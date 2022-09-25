Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields said he played like “trash.” But the Chicago Bears won anyway. Fields passed for just 106 yards and tossed two ugly interceptions against Houston, but the Bears rushed for 281 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Texans. Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ winning 30-yard field goal with a late interception in the fourth quarter. The shaky performance by Fields comes after he went 7 for 11 for 70 yards with an interception during last weekend’s 27-10 loss at Green Bay. The former Ohio State star has completed just 51.1% of his passes for 297 yards through three weeks, but the Bears are 2-1

