Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD for the Jaguars. Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. The third-year quarterback passed for 297 yards but turned it over twice, finishing 25 of 45 with a touchdown. Jacksonville’s road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history. The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.