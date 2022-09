ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Markelle Fultz has a broken left big toe and the Orlando Magic aren’t sure when he will be able to get back on the court. The Magic revealed the injury Sunday. Fultz is wearing a walking boot, and the team said “his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.” Surgery will not be required. Fultz got hurt during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando.

