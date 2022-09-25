Mayweather Jr. easily wins by knockout in Japan exhibition
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. easily knocked out his opponent in the second round of an exhibition match in Japan. He then told a packed crowd he had fun and promised to be back. Mikuru Asakura, 30, a popular Japanese MMA fighter, only managed to land a few punches in his boxing debut. But he couldn’t get up after Mayweather landed a right hook in his face toward the end of the second round. Mayweather has stood out among boxing champions in leveraging his legacy toward financial success. He says the exhibition match was easy, despite being jet-lagged.