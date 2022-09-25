Mistakes, struggles stymie Jets in deflating loss to Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration again for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn’t make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. This dud came after a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday when Joe Flacco rallied New York from a 13-point deficit with 1:55 remaining. That had many fans wondering if the Jets are a different team than the ones who had so many awful Sundays the past few years. And they still might be. But not on this day.

