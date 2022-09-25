Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup

BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday. Germany can no longer reach the Final Four tournament following its defeat at home to Hungary. That loss brought an end to Hansi Flick’s unbeaten run as Germany coach. England counterpart Gareth Southgate is under even more pressure after five games without a win.

