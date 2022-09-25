Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of rain. Judge went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.

