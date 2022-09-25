Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by throwing for two scores, both to Woods. Indy sealed it with a late interception — Patrick Mahomes’ first of the season as the Chiefs fell to 2-1. Mahomes lost for only the third time in September despite leading almost the entire second half. Ryan won it with a brilliant 16-play, 76-yard drive that was aided by a personal foul call on Chris Jones following a third-down sack.

