STAT WATCH: Ott’s 274 yards rushing for Cal FBS season high

California freshman Jaydn Ott turned in the best rushing performance of the season with 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona. Ott had TD runs of 73, 72 and 18 yards while running for the most yards since Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU went for 287 on 36 carries against Florida last October. Southern California is the fourth team since at least 2012 to not commit a turnover through first four games, according to Sportradar. Western Kentucky’s 73-0 win over Florida International was the biggest margin of victory in a game matching FBS teams since 2016.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.