Titans never trail in keeping Raiders winless with 24-22 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season. Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season. The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. The Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime. Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass was broken up. The Titans recovered the onside kick to clinch.

