Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout collected three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, as the Angels defeated the Twins 10-3. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke the game open. José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa doubled twice while Jose Miranda went 2-for-5 with a run scored for the Twins, who have lost nine of their last 11. Catcher Caleb Hamilton homered in the eighth inning for his first major league hit.

