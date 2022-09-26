Bulls set sights higher, look to build on run to playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have their sights set higher after making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They led the Eastern Conference for a big portion of the season with DeMar DeRozan playing at an MVP level. The Bulls were knocked out in the first round by Milwaukee. Chicago returns with its core group of players intact. The Bulls will be without point guard Lonzo Ball for at least 4-6 weeks after left knee surgery.

